PM to transfer first PMAY-G installment to beneficiaries in Tripura today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura on Sunday, the Prime Minister's Office informed.
"More than Rs 700 crore will be credited directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion," it added.
The PMO further said that following the Prime Minister's intervention, taking into account the unique geo-climatic condition of Tripura, the definition of 'kuccha' house has been changed specifically for the state, which has enabled such a large number of beneficiaries living in 'kuccha' houses to get assistance to construct a 'pucca' house.
