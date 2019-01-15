Darshan Kumaar joins cast of 'PM Narendra Modi'

has joined the cast of "PM Modi", a film by Omung Kumar on the life of

Darshan, who has earlier worked under Omung's direction in films like "Mary Kom" and "Sarbjit", will play an integral part in the project, casting for which is currently on, read a statement.

The biopic is being produced by

said in a statement: "This is Darshan's third film with us. He made his debut with our film 'Mary Kom'. It's wonderful to be teaming up with him for 'PM Modi'. His character will play a key role in the film's story."

Darshan said he is "honoured to be a part of the biggest biopic".

Starring as Modi, the film will be shot in locations across the country.

The makers, along with Vivek, will be doing some recce in the coming weeks. The first schedule of the film is expected to start in a fortnight's time.

