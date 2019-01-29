Zarina Wahab, Barkha Bisht Sengupta join 'PM Narendra Modi' film

The makers of the upcoming biopic "PM Narendra Modi" have announced the final cast which includes names like Zarina Wahab, Manoj Joshi, and Sengupta.

Other talents who are part of the project are Boman Irani, Darshan Kumar, Akshat R. Saluja, Anjan Shrivastav, and

will be playing the title role of

"A solid star cast with talented actors is the base of an effective cinematic experience. With 'PM Narendra Modi' we have got actors who are not just experienced but are also the right mix for a prestigious project like a biopic on Mr I am excited at the prospect of having such a talented cast and to work with them along with Omung," said in statement.

"PM Narendra Modi" will traverse the journey of from his humble beginnings to his years as onto his landmark win at the 2014 election and finally being nominated as the of

The biopic will be shot extensively in and across locations within the country.

--IANS

dc/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)