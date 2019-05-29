Police pulls up Justin Bieber for violating road safety rules

was caught by police on Wednesday for breaking road safety rules while driving his Lamborgini in

According to TMZ, Police caught Justin driving without a front license plate and with dark tinted windows.

However, according to a source, police let Justin go without any charges as he was ready to take responsibility for his actions.

"We're told the cop decided not to write a ticket because Justin was polite, cooperative and respectful and agreed to take care of the car's issues right away. A lot of times, for a lot of people, particularly entertainers, that's at least a fix-it ticket. Just sayin'," said a source.

However, Justin was not so lucky the last time he was caught in as he was issued a ticket for using his phone while driving.

On the work front, the recently dropped a mysterious hint on about his upcoming album.

The 'Baby' shared a black and white photo of himself with wife on Monday. However, it was the caption that sparked speculation. He wrote, " Studio vibes.. with my studio chicka "

hasn't released an album since 2015's 'Purpose', but recently made his return to the stage during Ariana Grande's Coachella performance on April 21 and joined her on stage singing his hit track 'Sorry'.

