Police register case against two for allegedly molesting own sister

Rajendranagar police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly molesting their own sister on Thursday.

"The suspects Sandeep (20) and Shravan Kumar (18) are labourers. After their regular work, they came back home and found the little girl alone," said Damodar, Investigating officer on the case.

"Taking the advantage of the situation, they molested her," Damodar added.

A case has been registered and the investigation is on. However, no arrests have been made in the case so far.

