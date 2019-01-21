Policybazaar.com appoints Rahul Agarwal as CTO, Jayant Chauhan as CPO

com, India's largest and as well as the flagship brand of ETechAces Marketing and Consulting Pvt. Ltd has appointed Rahul Agarwal, as its new (CTO) and as its new (CPO). The com also owns India's leading lending marketplace PaisaBazaar and health-tech venture, docprime

In his role as CTO, Agarwal will be responsible for devising a new tech roadmap and identifying futuristic innovations, which will enable the to augment its customer centricity and offer its illustrious customers, a transparent and seamless experience, when purchasing or renewing through the portal.

In his new role as CPO, Chauhan will be responsible for building innovative products continuing the company's evolution in best practice procurement capabilities. He will also be in-charge of building innovative products as well as executing them in the most efficient manner that avail sustainable value in terms of revenue and profits for the He will also ensure timely upgrade and development of product in order to meet several market needs.

Expressing delight on both the appointments, Yashish Dahiya, Co-founder & CEO, com group of companies, said, "Both Rahul and Jayant have a stellar track record spanning 3 decades in the field of technology, product development and strategic planning. This is the kind of combination we require to continue on our northward growth trajectory. They will complement each other's role at Policybazaar and lead the charge of identifying new product and tech innovation with continued consistency to serve our consumers better, which is the key ingredient of our success and catalyst to drive future growth."

Prior to joining the Policybazaar.com, Agarwal, served as of Lava Mobile, where he was instrumental in developing the entire tech landscape of the business, which includes optimizing the benefits offered by data analytics, scaling big data system with and creating an infrastructure to build the companies Value Added Services

Rahul Agarwal, CTO, said, "I am excited to join Policybazaar's highly-talented team wherein insurance is not about sales, instead it is a service business. As I take on the responsibility of at Policybazaar, my mission is to focus more on customer support in order to help them faster and resolve their issues in As I embark on this new journey, my vision is to create new technologies that will not only have the potential to add value to the company but also help our users make better and faster decisions while choosing the right I look forward to working with our customers to make them happy, deepen our relationships and drive business value ahead."

An alumni of - Delhi, Agarwal has had an illustrious career spanning 14 years, during which he has worked with numerous start-ups and is credited with building products and platforms in Online Real Estate, Online Education, Lead Generation, Ad networks, E-Governance and Data Analytics, clearly demonstrating his hold over matters relating to technology.

Apart from keeping himself abreast with ongoing developments in the tech domain, he is also passionate about professional theatre, teaching and cooking.

brings to more than 14 years of experience in building design and a deep knowledge of the across domains. During the course he has worked with several marque organizations such as Airtel, Zomato, and strategizing and developing He holds an integrated M.Tech degree from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. Passionate about work and his interests both, Chauhan is a sports enthusiast who loves to play tennis, football and cricket. He also devotes his free time in wildlife photography and art.

"I am delighted to be a pivotal part of Policybazaar and look forward to working towards an ecosystem where finding, buying and using the best of insurance is like clockwork. This is an exciting time for the company and as I step towards facing the opportunities and challenges that is in store for me, my vision is to and make design, to empower the users and the which will help making much simpler and a no-brainer," added.

The appointment of and comes on the heels of the elevation of its earlier Ashish Gupta, to the role of CEO of the group's new health tech venture, docprime.com, which has received internal funding of USD 50 million.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)