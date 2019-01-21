Vineet Nanda Joins CHD Developers as Director

joined as Director, Strategy, Sales, and today. He is a game changer and a with over three decades of proven track record in and

With a collective experience of more than 30 years, including pan of 12 years, he has catapulted multiple developers into market-leading positions. His in-depth understanding of market dynamics, customer-centric approach, sharp acumen and the unique ability to translate vision and into robust execution makes him a very

Prior to joining CHD, Nanda held top management positions at reputed organizations such as USHA International, Omaxe, M3M and Central Park. He has led over thirty residential and twelve commercial projects where he surpassed his targets consistently, sold over 2.5 million sq. ft. per annum and even turned around stalled projects.

Vineet said, "My stint with as their National Head, Auto Components, shaped my process-driven approach and gave me a rich and diverse "

On his appointment, RK Mittal, Chairman, said, "Vineet is 'THE' thing that has happened to CHD. With his incredible ability to inspire and energize employees, partners, and customers, I am confident that we will witness a renewed momentum at CHD and transcend new heights with happy and satisfied customers."

Gaurav Mittal, Managing Director, added, "2019 is a year of new energies for us with Vineet and his sprightly young team on board. Vineet understands the pulse of his customers very well; his core values reflect ours of transparency and commitment to our customers and partners."

CHD Developers is a distinguished BSE listed company founded in 1990 and have already delivered over 5 million sq. ft. of residential townships and apartments, commercial complexes and restaurants. They have truly influenced lifestyles with spectacular developments such as architecture inspired villas, golf-themed condominiums, forest-inspired living and resort like serviced apartments. CHD believes in creating 'Happy and Healthy Communities' by delivering beyond the customer's expectation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)