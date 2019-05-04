Prakash Raj begins week-long campaign for AAP, asks people to reclaim republic

on Saturday began his week-long campaigning for the Party (AAP) in the capital on Saturday and urged people to come together to reclaim the republic.

is also contesting in the Lok Sabha elections from the Bengaluru Cental Lok Sabha seat as an

"I am very happy, proud and I feel meaningful in this journey in Indian to be with AAP. I am not from Party, but I am one of those which look upto to the ideology and the work done by this party and this is what made me here. I am here to support such candidates, such party, which is fighting for a change in this election compared to other parties, on their report card. On the issues of health, education, their vision and on based on their work," he told media here.

"This is what we need, this is my gesture, and my belief, that different people with different thought processes but love for the country come together to make this democracy, to reclaim our republic of this country which is on the verge that we may lose with the onslaught of communal and hatred of the government which is in place," he added.

While talking to ANI, said, "I really like this party. They are contesting elections on the topics which I also believe in - education, health... It's my duty to help such people. After the election, it is important to think what is good for the nation. We are unhappy with the topics on which the parties are contesting the elections. Elections are not fought to rule, they are contested to serve for the people. Both the ruling and the Opposition should think about the country."

Prakash Raj will campaign in the New and East constituencies on Sunday.

