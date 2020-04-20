Preparation committee for Olympic to meet national federations on April 22

The Preparation Committee for Olympic is scheduled to hold a video conference meeting with the National Sports Federations (NSFs) on April 22 to discuss the future course of action amid the crisis.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra and IOA general secretary Rajeev Mehta will also be present during the meeting.

"We will have a video conference meeting of the Preparation Committee with the NSFs, who have qualified as of now. The chairman of the Preparation Committee, Lalit Bhanot, IOA president Narinder Batra, General Secretary Rajeev Mehta along with other officials will discuss the future course of action," news agency ANI quoted a IOA member as saying.



ALSO READ: Pandemic hits Indian shooting accessories manufacturer hard but owner remains optimistic

The has been postponed due to Now, the will take place from July 23 to August 8 next year while the Paralympics Games will be held from August 24 to September 5, 2021.

According to various media reports, the office of the organising committee of Olympic and International Olympic Council (IOC) might resume on May 7.

"Apart from this, we have also proposed a video conference meeting on May 8. In case extends, we will see what to do but we are monitoring the situation very closely," the IOA member said.

"Hopefully, the office of the organising committee along with IOC will resume by May 7. So, we will get the guidelines and hopefully, we will have another meeting on May 8," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)