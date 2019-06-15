Kim Kardashian has the sweetest message for birthday girl North

Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, North has turned a year older today and the mother can't stop gushing about her daughter.

Kim shared a series of pictures with North, who turned 6 today, on Instagram, calling the last six years the best in her life so far.

"Happy Birthday my sweet girl! The last 6 years have been the best of my life raising you and seeing you grow up. Mommy loves you forever and beyond!" Kardashian wrote.

The picture features Kim and North relishing their time at a restaurant as they seem to exchange a word.

In another picture, the two are seen on a bed taking a selfie with a puppy filter on.

Another image is nothing less than a cute mother-daughter bond, featuring Kim and North on a beach.

The last monochrome image shows North resting on her mother's lap who is sitting on a swing.

Earlier this month, Kardashian had shared a series of pictures featuring her little one helping her get dressed for a surprise anniversary date.

Kardashian and completed five years of togetherness in May. The power couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Florence, Italy, in 2014.

The couple welcomed their fourth child via surrogacy on May 9 - Psalm West. On May 17, Kim shared the newborn's name with the world, along with the first photo of the little munchkin.

The couple is already proud parents to North, Saint, and Psalm is the power couple's second boy and the second time they have used a surrogate. They earlier used a surrogate for

