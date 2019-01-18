Prince Philip escapes unhurt in car accident

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, escaped unharmed in a car crash that took place near Sandringham Estate on Thursday.
In a statement, the Buckingham Palace said that the 97-year-old Duke "was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon but was not injured," CNN reported.
Prince Philip was driving a Range Rover when the mishap took place. The Queen was not in the car when the accident took place, according to the palace.
Following the incident, Prince Philip visited a doctor at the Sandringham Estate, the Queen's private home, where the physician said that the Duke did not suffer any injury.
The Duke retired from 65 years of public service in August 2017.
The Duke and the Queen were married at Westminster Abbey on November 20, 1947, when they were still Princess Elizabeth and Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, respectively.
