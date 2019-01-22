Privacy at risk on Facebook and Twitter, even if one has no account, says study

A new study now finds that on is controlled by people around the user.

While individual choice has long been considered to be the basis of online privacy, the new study presents evidence that is otherwise.

The study was published January 21 in the journal Nature

The study saw scientists from the and the gather more than thirty million public posts on from 13,905 users.

The information that was made available through the data allowed researchers to decipher that messages from 8 or 9 of a person's contacts make it possible to predict that person's later tweets as accurately as if they were viewing the person's own feed.

The study further revealed that if a person leaves or has never been a part of one, the and words of their friends still provide about 95 per cent of the "potential predictive accuracy."

On the other hand, when one signs up for or any other platform, the person inadvertently gives up information, not only about themselves, but also about their friends, said James Bagrow, from the

Bagrow's research raises profound questions about the fundamental nature of privacy, and how, in a highly networked society, a person's choices and identity are embedded in that network.

The study finds that, at least in theory, a company, government or other institution, can accurately profile a person, from what their friends have posted, even if they have never been on social media or have deleted their account.

Lewis Mitchell, on the study added, "There's no place to hide in a "

While information being posted on social media has become a powerful platform in protest movements, elections and the rise and fall of commercial brands, scientists, till now have not know if there is a fundamental limit to how much predictability is contained within this data.

In the new study, the scientists used their analysis of Twitter writings to show that there is a mathematical upper limit on how much predictive information a can hold--but that it makes little difference if the person is being profiled, or whose behaviour is being predicted, is on or off that network when their friends are on the network.

"You alone don't control your on social media platforms," says Jim Bagrow, "Your friends have a say too.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)