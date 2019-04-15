Govt approves MoUs between India, Bolivia in geology, traditional systems of medicine

The chaired by on Monday gave its ex-post facto approval to the Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) between and on cooperation in the field of geology and mineral resources and traditional systems of medicine and The MoUs were signed in in March 2019.

The MoU in the field of geology and mineral resources will provide an institutional mechanism between and for cooperation. The agreement provides for exchange of information on resources, laws and policy, organisation of seminars to exchange views on development strategies, encouragement of transfer of technologies between the two countries, promotion of value addition, which will enable taking up of activities like documentation and dissemination, etc, according to an official statement.

The government also approved an MoU between and Bolivia in the field of traditional systems of medicine and

The MoU will provide a framework for cooperation, and will be mutually beneficial between the two countries for promotion of traditional systems of medicine and homoeopathy, the statement said.

The agreement will lead to promotion and propagation of Traditional Systems of Medicine and Homoeopathy in Bolivia and will boost the importance of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) systems of medicine in Bolivia.

The MoU will further facilitate the exchange of experts for training for the practitioners and scientists undertaking collaborative research, which will lead to new innovations in and practice in traditional systems of medicine, it further said.

