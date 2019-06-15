Priyanka Chopra gives 5 life lessons in hilarious video

In a hilarious video, Bollywood diva Jonas shared five life lessons -- combining with the philosophy of life. The video showed the donning different outfits and linking lessons with each of them.

takes a hilarious take on different outfits worn by her in the video. The video was shot during the photo shoot for American magazine

Sharing the video on her account, wrote, "5 life lessons with yours truly (I'm so funny) haha Check out a copy of @ July 2019 on stands today."

The video begins with Priyanka welcoming her fans. Sharing the first tip while giving a nice jerk to her skirt (lehanga) she said, "Always be bigger than your skirt."

Flaunting her back and moving her waist in a glittery saree, the diva shared the second tip, "Have nothing to hide."

Cladded in another saree paired with a bralette, the revealed the tip number three, "Sari, not sorry."

The shared the fourth tip, "make some noise" while flaunting 'ghunhroo' tied on her ankle.

Last but not least comes the most important tip. "When you have a difference, patch it up! So funny, I'm so funny!" the actor said while showing her denim that has various patches on it.

Meanwhile, Priyanka last appeared in Hollywood film 'Isn't It Romantic', starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and The film released in the on February 13, 2019, and on on February 28, 2019.

