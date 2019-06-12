'The Sky...' was hardest, loveliest experience: Priyanka

Jonas, who has wrapped up shooting "The Sky Is Pink", says the upcoming film was the "hardest and loveliest" experience for her.

took to to share a photograph of the film's wrap-up party.

"And it's a wrap. This movie is special to me on so many levels. Not just because and (Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala) partnered with me on my first Hindi production, but also took the chance on me to bring to life a character and a true story that needed to be told," wrote alongside the image.

The 36-year-old praised her "Dil Dhadakne Do" co-star too, apart from the "amazing and Rohit Saraf, who I've made friends for life with".

"This was the hardest, loveliest experience. Thank you for your incredibly unique vision. I'm so proud of your faith in me," she added.

Priyanka also thanked the crew for working tirelessly for 10 months on the movie.

Written and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Shonali Bose, the film is based on the true life story of the young motivational and her parents.

The film's music is scored by and the lyrics will be penned by the legendary Gulzar.

--IANS

dc/rb/bc

