49-year-old man accused of human-trafficking in police net

A 49-year-old man was arrested here Tuesday on charges of trafficking villagers by promising them jobs in Gulf countries where they were allegedly ill-treated and sexually exploited, police said.

Y Srinubabu, along with some other accused from Andhra Pradesh, was running the racket from that involved luring the villagers, mostly women, from East Godavari district, by assuring them of a better life abroad, the police said in a press release.

The victims were actually sold to manpower agencies in the Gulf where the workers were grossly exploited, the release said.

Based on a complaint from a woman victim here, was arrested while he was on a visit to his native place in district to recruit villagers, it said.

Efforts were on to nab other absconding accused, the release added.

