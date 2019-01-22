49-year-old man accused of human-trafficking in police net

-
A 49-year-old man was arrested here Tuesday on charges of trafficking villagers by promising them jobs in Gulf countries where they were allegedly ill-treated and sexually exploited, police said.
Y Srinubabu, along with some other accused from Andhra Pradesh, was running the racket from Dubai that involved luring the villagers, mostly women, from East Godavari district, by assuring them of a better life abroad, the police said in a press release.
The victims were actually sold to manpower agencies in the Gulf where the workers were grossly exploited, the release said.
Based on a complaint from a woman victim here, Srinubabu was arrested while he was on a visit to his native place in East Godavari district to recruit villagers, it said.
Efforts were on to nab other absconding accused, the release added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
