Disney partners with Coca-Cola for the new 'Star Wars: Galaxy Edge' land

is partnering with to bring new customized bottles to 'Star Wars' land 'Galaxy Edge'.

parks and resorts have partnered with to bring out new special containers of Coke to the land, reported

The new design is such that it matches the storyline of 'Galaxy's Edge'. The bottles will be made into a spherical droid-like shape.

"It's unlike any Coke product you've seen before," Scott Trowbridge, at Walt Imagineering told

"The graphics, the shape of the bottle itself, the cap, all that stuff is very unique to the world and the design language of ' '"

Wars: Galaxy Edge, will open on May 31 in Disneyland, and on August 29 at the Disney's Hollywood Studios, The land will be a lifelike experience, as it is in the 'Star Wars' film.

The labels on the container will also be written in 'Aurebesh', a fictional language which is used in 'Star Wars'.

"I think guests will probably drink one to stay hydrated or enjoy it in the land and then probably throw one in their backpack and take it home," said Susan Propp, Coke's

