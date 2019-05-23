Protect secular, democratic India, CPM urges people

After suffering the rout in elections, the (CPM) on Thursday passed a resolution, urging the people to safeguard the secular and democratic republic

"The politburo has appealed to the people to safeguard the secular democratic, constitutional republic of and come forward to protect the people's rights," said CPM while briefing

CPM has suffered a severe setback in the just-concluded polls with leading in just one seat of Alappuzha in as per the latest counting trends available on the Election Commission of (ECI) website.

When asked to comment on the party's dismal performance, Yechury said: "The politburo will again meet on May 26-27 and do a proper analysis of the final results. Till now we have only got early trends and not the final results."

When asked who will take the responsibility for the party's defeat in its and Kerala, Yechury said: "As the of the party, the responsibility will be owned by me. On June 7, 8 and 9, the will meet and analyse all these questions.

