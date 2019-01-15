Punjab CM writes to Rajnath Singh, seeks passport waiver for Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara pilgrims

has written to Rajnath Singh, seeking passport waiver for the pilgrims who will be visiting the historic Sri Sahib in during 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Dev.

"The condition of mandatory passport for devotees seeking to cross the Corridor should be waived off to facilitate them to visit the historic located in Pakistani territory," Singh stated on Tuesday in the letter to the Home Minister, asking for "a simple procedure to facilitate 'Khulle Darshan Deedar' of Sri Sahib in keeping with the traditional Sikh 'Ardas' (prayer)."

Singh has also urged led to "create at the border crossing to handle the large number of pilgrims who would want to use the corridor for 'Darshan' of Kartarpur Sahib. The land proposed to be acquired should factor in both present and future requirements."

A of the said Chief Minister Amarinder has, in his letter, suggested to the that any other valid government documents such as the Aadhaar card may be used in place of Passport for the identification to enable maximum pilgrims to visit the sacred Gurdwara Sahib.

Noting that must currently be engaged in working out the operational modalities of to be opened as part of 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Dev in 2019, the CM also suggested that the system to be applied should also provide for both, day-to-day prayers and 'Akhand and Sehaj Paths' which the devotees may like to undertake at Sri Kartarpur

also on Tuesday held a meeting with senior officials including BSF DG RK Mishra and on the issue of here.

The meeting, which was held at the North Block, discussed an array of issues related to The other officials who attended the meeting included Punjab DGP, Intelligence, Dinkar Gupta, Indian High to and NHAI officials.

The Kartarpur route along India- border is three kilometres away from Gurdaspur in Punjab. Once functional, the corridor would allow Sikh pilgrims direct access to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, where Dev died in 1539 after spending the last 18 years of his life.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)