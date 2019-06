Chennai: Students cause ruckus during 'Bus Day' celebrations, 24 detained

police detained 24 students on Tuesday in connection with a 'Bus Day' celebration which saw students precariously sitting on the bus roof and dangling from its handles.

In a video of the incident that has gone viral students in large numbers can be seen hanging from the window bar on a moving bus, climbing on its roof and also blocking the traffic to take photographs in front of the bus amidst the traffic.

The video also shows that as soon as the bus moves forward and applies its brakes, students fall off the roof and narrowly missed being run over.

Some students hailing from and were caught on camera during celebrations.

An annual event in Chennai, The had in 2011, came down heavily on the celebrations as it caused serious inconvenience to the public and damage to public property.

Despite strict warning from cops, the students turned up in large numbers and put their lives and life of the public at risk by performing dangerous stunts on the roads.

