Russian Vladimir Putin's rumoured lover reportedly gave birth to twin boys here earlier this month.

Former Olympic gold medalist and rhythmic gymnast, Alina Kabaeva, 36, has long been rumoured to be in a relationship with Putin, reports.

A Russian newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets reported that Kabaeva was the reason why the entire VIP floor of the Kulakov Research Centre for Obstetrics, was cleared this month. However, the brief story about the births was eventually taken down.

quoted an investigative journalist, a source familiar with the Russian intelligence, who also claimed that Kabaeva had allegedly given birth to two boys. He further said that a doctor from helped with the C-section delivery.

Kabaeva became a after leaving the competitive sport and was a Russian lawmaker until 2014. She now heads the

Nicknamed "the secret first lady," Kabaeva, three decades younger than Putin, was rumoured in 2008 to have given birth to a daughter at a private Swiss clinic, according to Voice of But then, as now, Kremlin once again denied reports of the births.

Meanwhile, Putin, who guards his private life fiercely -- possibly a habit from his days as a agent -- has long denied his relationship with Kabaeva.

But reports on Kabaeva, an Uzbek by birth, have continued amid accusations by loyalists that they are being encouraged by Ukrainian enemies of the Russian leader.

In 2013, announced the end of his 30-year marriage to wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva, with whom he has two grown-up daughters.

