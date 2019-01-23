QuikrHomes hosts QuikrHomes Realty Awards 2019

-
QuikrHomes, a real-estate vertical of Quikr, announced felicitation of the winners at QuikrHomes Realty Awards 2019. The theme of the event, jointly organised by QuikrHomes, was 'Selling Real-Estate in New Era'. The company operates leading transaction marketplaces built on top of India's largest classifieds platform.
The event was organised to provide a platform for real-estate stakeholders to discuss the future of the industry. SonuAbhinandan, VP - QuikrHomes, highlighted the digital media influence on real-estate. On the other hand, Venkatesh Panchapagesan, Associate Professor - Finance & Accounting, Chair, Real Estate Initiative, IIMB, spoke about the global and Indian perspectives in real-estate. Speaking at the event, Sonu Abhinandan Kumar, VP, QuikrHomes, said, "The future of real-estate is digital as consumers search for their property related needs online and hence gaining popularity among developer community as well. With personalized and engaging experiences taking over the real-estate industry, digital mediums will drive the realty sector in this new era." Talking about technology-driven platforms, he further said, "As technology continues to disrupt the real-estate industry, it will enable more transparency. Virtual reality along with social media platforms will play a major role in terms of generating business and attracting more consumers." The winners were recognised across individual, real-estate projects, builder, and allied categories. The selection process was based on several crucial factors which are paramount in determining the on-ground company performance, construction quality, and project status. Below are a few winners in some of these categories:
Winners - Individuals:
Amanda Purvankara, Director, Provident Housing Ltd, was awarded as the Women Entrepreneur of the Year
Asha Singh, VP - Marketing, 360 Realtors was awarded as the Female Marketer of The Year 2018 - 2019
Salil Phatak, Head - Digital Marketing, Rustomjee was awarded as the Digital Marketer of the Year 2018 - 2019
Winners - Real-Estate Projects:
Project CoEvolve Northern Star by CoEvolve Estates Pvt Ltd was awarded the Sustainable Project of the Year 2018 - 2019 in Bengaluru
Project Gopalan Olympia by Gopalan Enterprises was awarded the Affordable Housing Project of the Year 2018 - 2019
Project Janaadhar Shubha by Janaadhar (India) Pvt. Ltd. was awarded the Consumer Choice Project of the year 2018 - 2019
Project Vishal Sanjivini by Vishal Projects Pvt Ltd was awarded the Most Luxurious Villa Project of the Year in Telangana, 2018 - 2019
Winners - Builders:
Aakruthi Group was awarded the Best Affordable Plot Developer of the Year 2018 - 2019Casagrand Builder Pvt Ltd was awarded the Developer of The Year for South India, 2018 - 2019
Krishna Homes was awarded the Emerging Developer of the Year in Madhya Pradesh, 2018 - 2019
Monarch Group was awarded the Excellence in Delivery, 2018 - 2019
Pionier Developers was awarded the Luxury Developer of the Year 2018 - 2019 in Bangalore
SumadhuraInfracon Pvt Ltd was awarded the Developer of The Year 2018 - 2019
Svamitva Infrastructures was awarded the Emerging Developer of the Year, Residential, 2018 - 2019
Winner - Allied:
Homelane.com was awarded the Best Homes Interior Company of the Year 2018 - 2019
The event, QuikrHomes Realty Awards 2019, was organised in association with RealtyFact, a digital real-estate portal.
