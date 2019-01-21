R-Day order neither wrong nor new, I stand by it: J-K Governor

A day after an order was issued for and Kashmir government employees to be present at celebrations, on Monday asserted that the order is not something new or incorrect and it has been issued every year.

"This order is not wrong and I stand by that. And this is not a new thing. Every year, similar orders have been issued to government employees. There is no motive in imposing nationalism," Malik told ANI.

The order, dated January 15, stated that it is necessary for all government officials to attend celebrations, failing which would amount to negligence of duty.

"It is the duty of every government servant to attend the function which marks an important turning point in the history of the nation," according to the order.

The and Kashmir government also directed all top officials to ensure attendance of employees in their respective departments at the function.

"All Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Managing of the Public Sector Undertakings are requested to ensure that all officers/officials working under their administrative control, and stationed at Srinagar/Jammu, attend the function at their respective places," the order added.

The responsibility of has been given to and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporations Limited and Jammu and

The official Republic Day celebrations will take place on January 26 at University of Jammu/Sher-i-Kashmir stadium, Sonawar, respectively.

