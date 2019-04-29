Alex Hales dropped from all England squads

Batsman has been dropped from all England squads to "to create the right environment around the England team."

ECB of England Men's and the England National Selectors on Sunday took the decision after the was tested positive for a recreational drug.

"We have thought long and hard about this decision. We have worked hard to create the right environment around the England team and need to consider what is in the best interests of the team, to ensure they are free from any distractions and able to focus on being successful on the pitch," Ashley Giles, ECB of England Men's Cricket, said in a statement.

"I want to make it clear this is not the end of Alex's career as an England The ECB and the PCA will continue to aid Alex and work alongside his county to give him the support he needs, to help him fulfill his potential as a professional cricketer," he said.

England named the 30-year-old in their squad for competing with in a one-off T20 match and five-match ODI series. However, they will now have to name a replacement.

