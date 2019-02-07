PM Modi 'blinded by revenge': Cong on Vadra questioning

The on Thursday slammed over Robert Vadra's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate, alleging he was "blinded by revenge" and taking out his anger fearing an "imminent defeat" in the coming election.

Vadra, Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, was questioned by for nine hours on Thursday, the second day of his deposition in connection with a probe into allegations of money laundering to purchase assets abroad.

" is blinded by revenge. Modi is taking out his anger due to the imminent defeat in the upcoming polls," spokesperson said.

"False cases on opposition leaders and their families are being registered... The whole country knows that since 2012 there has been a conspiracy against by Modi and BJP. Seven years have gone by, but no evidence has been found against or his associates," he said.

Vadra's wife and Congress came to the office, in Jamnagar House in central Delhi, in a black SUV to pick him up around 9:30 PM. Her vehicle was guarded by SPG personnel when it went inside the office.

Priyanka had also dropped off her husband for questioning at the ED office on Wednesday.

Vadra is expected to be questioned again on either Friday or Saturday.

