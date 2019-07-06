Rahul Gandhi watches 'Article 15' in Delhi multiplex

Rahul Gandhi seems to be unwinding after announcing his resignation as the Congress party president. The 49-year-old parliamentarian was spotted watching movie Article 15 in a Delhi multiplex.

In a video that has gone viral and was probably shot on July 3, Gandhi is seen munching on popcorn and interacting with a person seated next to him a movie theatre.

As soon was shared widely on social media, many praised the Wayanad lawmaker for shedding VIP security and behaving like a common man amongst the audience.

Interestingly, Gandhi went for a movie few hours after publically announcing stepping down as the Congress party chief, saying, "accountability is critical for the future growth" of the organisation.

He had stated that he is no longer the president of the Congress, adding that the party should decide on a new chief without delay.

The Twitterati claimed that there was "no obvious signs of VIP culture" as the SPG-protected leader watched the movie based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

A Twitter user claimed that the Nehru-Gandhi scion didn't book a premium seat with no signs of VIP culture.

"Many praised @RahulGandhi for watching the film in a theatre without any obvious signs of VIP culture. The fact that he didn't book a premium seat or didn't seem to have blocked adjacent seats also attracted attention," the user tweeted.

[{e2445ebf-da65-475a-a0ea-d137426e1d22:intradmin/twitter-july6.jpg}]

Another user said, "Video of @RahulGandhi watching Article 15 at cinema hall goes viral, earns him praise. This is my leader, down to earth, honest and straight forward. His time will come and soon, Cause you can't keep a good man down for long."

[{9f37a99c-e3c1-48a6-8fd9-99b08e7bf450:intradmin/rahul_twitteruser.jpg}]

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)