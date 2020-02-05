Delhi polls: Rahul, Priyanka to address rallies in Kondli, Hauz Khas today

JUST IN
Business Standard

ANI 

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi election campaign rally in Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during an election campaign rally in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address public rallies in Kondli and Hauz Khas on Wednesday.

The two senior leaders began campaigning for Delhi polls on Tuesday with rallies in Jangpura and Sangam Vihar areas.

Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh also addressed a rally in Rajouri Garden area on Tuesday.
 

ALSO READ: Delhi election LIVE

Earlier on Sunday, the Congress released its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections.

Election to the 70-member Assembly will be held on February 8, while the results will be declared on February 11.
First Published: Wed, February 05 2020. 08:08 IST

