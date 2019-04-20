Rahul, Tejashwi Yadav yet to share stage in Bihar

and Rashtriya (RJD) are yet to share the stage at an election rally in during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Sources said that a kind of 'bitterness' between the two leaders over the issue of seat sharing in and as well.

and senior wanted to contest from Madhubani Lok Sabha seat, but the seat went to (VIP) led by

After Sahni, a close confidant of Yadav, insisted to get Madhubani seat, Ahmed chose to resign from the and decided to contest the poll as an VIP is an ally of grand alliance in Bihar, but is contesting the poll on the symbol of RJD.

The tussle over Chatra seat in Jharkhand, and Supaul and Madhepura seats in has further added to the woes of the Mahagathbandhan.

On the contrary, has shared the stage often with Bihar Chief and LJP during campaigning in the state.

stated that while was attending a rally in Supaul, was also campaigning nearby. "Then why two leaders were not campaigning together," he asked.

Bihar too questioned the equation among the members of grand alliance in the state.

Polling was held in Bihar in the first two phases and will continue to be held in each of the remaining five phases of the Lok Sabha elections till May 19. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)