Rain brings respite from humidity in Delhi-NCR

After weeks of scorching heat and humidity, Delhiites received much-needed respite as rains lashed several parts of the capital on Friday.

"After a delay of a week, the southwest monsoon has finally made an arrival over Delhi", tweeted Skymet, a private forecast company.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature in Delhi is expected to be between 29 and 39 degrees Celsius.

Scattered rain and thundershower activities are expected over Delhi-NCR on Friday and Saturday, the IMD added.

Apart from Delhi, the annual Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of western and northern India, including Rajasthan, portions of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

Some regions of Punjab and Haryana are also likely to receive rainfall, predicted the IMD.

