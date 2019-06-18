J-K: One soldier injured, others suffer bruises in terror attack in Pulwama

An was injured and some other soldiers suffered minor bruises after terrorists attempted to attack their vehicle in Arihal area of district in on Monday.

According to the Army, the terrorists tried to attack a mobile vehicle patrol of 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) with an improvised (IED) blast in the evening.

" of the vehicle is injured and has put under specialist care. Condition of other soldiers who were brought to a hospital with minor bruises and concussion/contusion is stable," the said in a statement.

It said that the damage was minimised due to the swift action of the

In an earlier statement, the said: "Terrorists attempted to attack a mobile vehicle patrol of 44 RR with a vehicle-based IED while the Army patrol was moving in the general area of Arihal in The troops are safe, have been reported."

The area was cordoned off and search operations were being conducted.

