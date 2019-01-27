Rajasthan: ACB raids IRS officer's residence, Deputy Commissioner

Police raided the residence of in area of and recovered assets, including cash and jewellery worth crores of rupees.

A team of the on Saturday conducted a on the Shankar Vihar residence of IRS and seized documents related to various properties owned by him, police said today.

Meena, currently posted as (Narcotics) in Kota, has been taken into custody.

"A recovered a total of at Rs 2,26,00,098 in cash, jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh, documents related to a flat, a petrol pump, 25 shops and 82 pieces of land and a banquet facility in Jaipur, from the house of Meena," of Police, ACB said.

"Search teams have been sent to his other properties. An investigation is underway," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)