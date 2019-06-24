Trinamool opposes EVMs, demands ballot paper

"We oppose via EVMs. I along with party demand that ballot paper should be brought back," TMC's said in

He was participating in the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address to the joint session of Parliament.

"This government has returned to power. We have to obey that for five years. Constitutionally it is acceptable. But, there is a doubt about the results of the election," he said.

He asked how the BJP President, one day before the results were out, said "we shall get 300 seats" and his party got 303 seats.

"How come immediately after the election in the BJP was trounced in the local body election? There is a doubt that the EVMs have been manipulated," he said. "That is why we want these EVMS to be jettisoned and bring back the ballot paper as it has been done in many countries."

Rejecting the idea of One Nation, One Election, Roy said it was an effort to straitjacket the Indian political system under one roof.

"We shall not let it happen. One Poll is not acceptable to us," he said.

Earlier, MPs protested against the EVMs near Mahatma Gandhi's statue in

