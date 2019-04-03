JUST IN
Comments on NYAY proposal my personal opinion: NITI Ayog VC tells EC

ANI  |  Politics 

Defending his comments criticizing Congress' Nyunatam Aay Yojana (NYAY) scheme, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday said that he made the comment "as an economist and not as a member of Niti Aayog".

Talking to ANI, he informed that he has filed response to the Election Commission over his comments on the Minimum Income Guarantee scheme flagged by the Congress.

Kumar in his response to the Election Commission, said he spoke in his "personal capacity" as an economist and his comments "should not be interpreted" as Aayog's stand on the Congress' scheme.

The NITI Aayog VC also cited the example of Montek Singh Ahluwalia who, as the deputy chairman of the Planning Commission (the predecessor of the NITI Aayog), had commented on the 'Gujarat Model' in April 2014 when the EC's Model Code of Conduct was in force for Lok Sabha elections.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) prohibits public servants from furthering the interests of any political party during election time. Following Kumar's criticism of NYA, he was issued a notice by the Election commission.

Talking to ANI here, Kumar said, "He made the comments as an economist and not as Niti Aayog VC."

On March 25, the day Congress chief Rahul Gandhi announced the scheme, Kumar took to Twitter and slammed the Grand Old Party of India for making false promises to win elections.

"Rahul Gandhi has promised scheme of minimum income guarantee without thinking of its impact on the economy," he tweeted.

"The scheme if implemented will take the country "four steps backwards". Congress can say and do anything to win elections," he added.

Rahul Gandhi had announced that 20 per cent families belonging to the poorest category will be given Rs 72,000 each annually as minimum income if Congress comes to power.

Seven phase elections will begin on April 11 and culminate on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, April 03 2019. 13:24 IST

