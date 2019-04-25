Rami Malek joins cast of new Bond movie

Putting an end to all rumours, makers of the upcoming James Bond movie have announced that Rami Malek is all set to join the cast of the film.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will essay the role of a bad-to-the-bone villain in the 25th James Bond film.
Speculations of Rami being a part of the upcoming Bond film have been doing rounds for quite a while now. However, makers of the film posted a picture of Rami on the official twitter handle of 'James Bond', thus putting all speculations to rest.
"And finally Rami Malek joins the cast of Bond 25," the tweet read.
The film will see Daniel Craig as Bond and Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris and Ben Whishaw reprising their roles from the 2015 hit 'Spectre.'
The plot of the much-anticipated film is penned by 'Fleabag' creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. It also comprises 'Captain Marvel' star Lashana Lynch and 'Game Night' actor Billy Magnussen, in addition to Malek and Craig.
2019 is turning out to be a lucky year for Malek. In February, the Hollywood actor won the Academy Award for best actor for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in the film 'Bohemian Rhapsody.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
