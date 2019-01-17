Rashid Latif criticises selectors for Pakistan's Test woes

Former Latif on Thursday slammed the selectors and team management for their extended hangover and "inappropriate preparation" as reasons for their downfall in Test

"One of the main problems was the extended hangover of the 2017 triumph. Captain, coaches, management, selection committee or the board, everybody was under the influence of the historic feat longer than required," Dawn quoted Latif, as saying.

After the Champions Trophy, team had played 13 Test matches, lost eight and won only four.

The 50-year-old questioned the selectors and team management for carrying an unprepared team to the recent three-Test match series which resulted in an embarrassing defeat as the Proteas whitewashed the series by 3-0.

"Preparations were not up to the mark. In the first Test, came to bat at number four, who never played at this slot. In the second innings of the second Test, Azhar was pulled back at number three while Fakhar Zaman batted at number six. This is the reflection of bad preparation and is indicative of the fact that lacked middle-order batsmen on the challenging tour," he added.

Latif also pointed out that the team management has been carrying and for the last one year but they are not given proper chances and were dropped from the highly important tour of

Reflecting on the team selection for the limited-overs, Latif said: "Along with Shoaib Malik, and Usman Shinwari, has also been included in the ODI squad which I feel is an awkward move. No doubt Shan's performance in the Test matches was brilliant but it does not warrant an alteration to the combination of the limited-overs team."

When asked about Sarfraz' captaincy in the longest version of the game, former said that it is true that there are flaws and weaknesses in Sarfraz's captaincy as in the last 18 months, 10 bowlers and as many as 10 batsmen have been changed, which is not the right way of working.

Latif feels with around the corner, major changes presently are not advisable and the team should work on achieving stability in each department.

The 15 white-ball matches left for green caps prior to against South Africa, and England are going to be very crucial.

"Pakistan also have to look for a power-hitter as no one, other than Fakhar, is in sight at the moment. Imam-ul-Haq performance will be under the scanner too," Latif concluded.

