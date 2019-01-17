Windies can cause an upset: Stuart Law warns England

Just days before take on England in the first Test of their upcoming three-match series, former has warned the visitors not to take the home team lightly as they can pull off an "upset".

Law, who coached Windies for almost two years before deciding to fly to England this year to take on a role with Middlesex said, "Don't underestimate the home team".

"The best thing about this series is England are going in as red-hot favourites. Going in as an underdog, [West Indies] have got nothing to lose. The crowd will tell the team they are not supposed to win. They (the team) like proving people wrong as well," ICC quoted Law, as saying.

The 50-year-old also added that "It should be reasonably comfortable for England on paper, but out on the ground, there are a few guys there with a point to prove and opportunities to cement a place for a long time in the set-up, so I wouldn't discount them."

In 2017, had registered a memorable Test victory in England after a gap of 17 years when they chased down a target of 322 runs with five wickets left in the second Test in Headingley. Wicket-keeper batsman was the hero of the Test who had made twin centuries to take his side home.

Commemorating their first Test win in England for 17 years, Law who was at that time said, "I was like a proud dad when we won at Headingley".

"There's a core group of senior players who have been there for a while now and proved they can do it. A lot of that group played in that Test match at Headingley, so if England aren't on their game, West Indies have got the team to make an upset," he added.

West Indies are slated to play three Tests against England followed by a five-match ODI series and three T20 international from January 23 to March 10.

