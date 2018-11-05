JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

Gambhir shuns Delhi skipper responsibility

IAF rescues three youth stranded after snowfall
Business Standard

Rawalpindi: Shehbaz Sharif Park renamed to Police Martyrs Park

ANI  |  Rawalpindi [Pakistan] 

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led Punjab government has renamed 'Shehbaz Sharif Park' here to 'Police Martyrs Park'.

Asif Mehmood, the chairman of the Parks Horticulture Authority (PHA) announced the move during an interaction with the media at the Rawalpindi Press Club, The Express Tribune reported.

Mehmood further clarified that it was not a politically motivated step but a decision aimed to pay tribute to the police officers who have dedicated their lives in the line of duty.

Former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif is currently in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with his alleged involvement in the Ashiana Housing scandal.

Mehmood said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's Clean and Green Pakistan Drive was making significant headway towards tackling environment-related issues and changing public outlook towards global warming.

He also stated that the government had sanctioned millions of Pakistani rupees for the beautification of Rawalpindi. The PHA chief added that parks and other open spaces had been revamped, with thousands of saplings having been planted along the roads as well.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 17:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements