The will fully reinstate and sanctions against on Monday, however, eight countries will receive temporary sanctions waivers due to their significantly reduced import of from

In May, announced that would be withdrawing from the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). In addition, Trump said the US would reinstate sanctions on that were previously lifted under the JCPOA, with some of the restrictions having been reimposed on August 6 and the main ones slated for November 5. This unilateral move has been opposed by other signatories to the JCPOA, with the European Union, and looking for ways to continue doing business with Iran.

US of State announced on Friday the US would grant temporary waivers to eight countries to allow them to continue importing from Iran after November 5. He said a list of the jurisdictions receiving the waivers would be released on Monday. Pompeo pointed out that six of the countries agreed to significantly reduce imports of Iranian oil, while two others plan to halt their imports entirely.

US for Iran said Friday the Iran sanctions waivers, or significant reduction exemptions (SRE), would last for six months, adding that did not plan to grant any additional SREs after the 180-day period.

is seeking to cut Tehran's lifeline - its sector - by banning the purchase of petroleum from Iran, as well as transactions by foreign financial institutions with the Moreover, the November 5 package of restrictive measures includes sanctions on Iran's port operators, shipping and shipbuilding sectors.

The told foreign companies to phase out their operations in Iran before the 180-day wind-down period ends on November 4. In response, France's Total was the first to announce the company had left Iran in mid-July because it received no concessions from the regarding sanctions on the Islamic republic. The and gas company lost $40 million after walking out of the expansion project for Phase 11 of South Pars Gas Field in the Persian Gulf, but hoped it could return to Iran in the future.

According to the Information Administration (EIA), has imported no or condensate from Iran since June while imports to and in September were lower than average for the first half of the year by 27,000 barrels per day (b/d) and 15,000 b/d respectively.

According to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Tehran's dropped by 150,000 barrels per day to 3.447 million barrels per day (mb/d) in September. Meanwhile, the country's production quota under OPEC-non-OPEC Vienna deal stands at 3.8 mb/d.

Pompeo said on Friday that according to the US assessments, Iran's exports of already declined by 1 million barrels per day even before the re-imposition of US energy-related sanctions against

Although Iran's OPEC assured press in September that would continue to export oil despite the US attempts to hamper the country's trade with other countries by reimposing sanctions, Iran's Oil has been a no-show at several major events during the past months, skipping the OPEC's ministerial monitoring committee in September in and the Russian Energy Week in October in

Following the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, has shown its interest in maintaining relationship with Tehran despite US sanctions. Consequently, the updated its Blocking Statute to shield EU companies wishing to continue doing business with Iran from US penalties. The amended act entered into force on August 7 and would invalidate Washington's judicial decisions and administrative actions within the framework of anti-Iran sanctions on the territory of

Furthermore, German Foreign called on EU member states to come up with an alternative to the US-controlled SWIFT payment system in order to better respond to the sanctions policy pursued by the against Russia, China, and other important economic partners of the SWIFT is used by thousands of banks and other financial institutions around the to securely exchange messages regarding transactions.

As a result, in September the and five other remaining signatories - China, Russia, the United Kingdom, and - to the Iran nuclear deal announced the decision to establish a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) that would facilitate legitimate transactions with Iran, including transitions in US dollars. The new payment system will comply with international standards and will be open to other partners in the

Although the new protective measure announced by EU was expected to come into effect before November, the is still under discussion. According to Tehran, talks between Iran and the European Union on the barter mechanism are progressing and "on the right path."

said on Friday the SWIFT payment system would be subject to US sanctions if it provides to financial institutions designated under Iranian sanctions.

of France, and the said in a joint statement on Friday they would hold a meeting soon to work out a mechanism for securing transactions with Tehran, as the European Union remains committed to protecting the interests of European companies trading with Iran, despite the US sanctions.

Despite the looming sanctions, top Iranian oil importers, which include China, India, and among others, have been reluctant to stop purchases. South Korea, for example, said firms would not cut ties with Iran, although the restrictions would have to be taken into account.

Meanwhile, has been at lengthy talks with the United States to be granted permission to continue importing at least some volume of Iranian oil. New Delhi, Tehran's second-largest buyer, imported 9.8 million tonnes of oil from Iran in the 2017-2018 fiscal year. According to media reports, Washington may allow New Delhi to import around 1.25 million tonnes of oil per month until March 2019, which would mark a significant reduction compared to India's initial plans.

The aforementioned option became possible after Pompeo said in early October that Washington would consider waivers for the importers of Iranian oil, including India, to give them time to adjust to the new conditions. However, the United States still expected all countries to eventually reduce their from Iran to zero.

At the same time, China, who imported around 700,000 barrel per day in the first quarter of 2018, is currently in the middle of a trade war with the United States and it is highly unlikely the country would be granted any exemptions. Although insisted it would not limit its Iranian crude imports to comply with the US sanctions, several media reported in late October that and National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), the country's top two state-owned refineries, both suspended placing new orders for from Iran.

Turkish Energy and announced on Friday that was one of the eight countries that the United States would exempt from sanctions for importing Iranian oil. The Department also said on Friday its sanctions against Tehran would exempt pipeline and other that transport from to and

According to the JCPOA, Tehran vowed not to produce weapons-grade plutonium at its - which it is obliged to reconfigure - and not to build new heavy-water reactors for 15 years to curb its nuclear program. Tehran is also committed to keeping its stock of heavy water, used to cool the Arak nuclear reactor, at no more than 130 metric tonnes. Despite Washington's claims, the (IAEA) has repeatedly stated that Iran adheres to its nuclear-related commitments.

