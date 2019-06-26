TAC Security Founder Trishneet Arora features in Fortune India's 40 under 40 List

At the young age of just 25, makes his way to the prestigious India's List, a list of individuals that the publication considers being "India's Brightest Minds".

It is a ranking of power and influence. The list includes personnel who are successful in their own fields and who are under forty years old.

"On his right forearm a little above the wrist, Trishneet Arora, TAC Security Solutions' Founder, and CEO, has "Scorpion" tattooed in elegant running hand. Resourceful, brave, stubborn, passionate- these are the traits of a Scorpion", a perfect way to describe an and a cybersecurity expert that he is.

Featuring in India's much-awaited special issue, who announced a whopping 270 per cent company growth at the company's sixth annual general meeting continues to bask in company's growing glory. The cyber guardian shares his journey, challenges, and milestones in the four-page spread of Magazine.

A company that started from his house today has offices in Mumbai, Chandigarh and the of America. They recently also announced the commencement of operations in and are looking to expand more globally. Their product ESOF (Enterprise security in one framework) is a solution to secure your complete IT Infrastructure.

TAC Security is a leading and trusted a cyber security-consulting partner that specializes in securing the IT infrastructure and assets of some of the leading enterprises globally. It protects Rs 1 trillion transactions every year. TAC Security is India's first cybersecurity company to be involved in policy making and strategizing of the cybersecurity policies for a sensitive law enforcement agency in the of America.

ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework) a product by TAC Security is said to be a revolutionary game changer in the cyber security industry and assures safe and time-saving results. ESOF's major targets are banks, large enterprises, healthcare, and government departments and defense. TAC Security has already sold the platform to existing customers and few new clients from the have started using it.

In past Arora was also listed among the 50 Most Influential Young Indians by GQ Magazine, 30 under 30 List, Magazine's 35 under 35 List, while August 25, 2017, was proclaimed as " Day", by the of Santa Fe, Film-maker has announced a biographical movie based on Arora. By being honored in Fortune India's he has achieved another big milestone.

This story is provided by BusinessWire ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)