Get guaranteed returns with Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

In a market rife with volatility, investors look for ways to ride on the crests and troughs of the market to get guaranteed returns. However, returns offered by most investment avenues are based on market performance or the underlying asset, which makes them unpredictable.

In such a scenario, fixed income investments can offset unpredictability and offer stability. For risk-averse investors seeking high returns and low risk, Fixed Deposit is one of the best investment options. With uncertainty looming over the investment horizon, investing in fixed deposit can be a smart choice.

Fixed Deposit is not just a great investment avenue for risk-averse investors, but also for investors with a high-risk appetite. When market-linked investments grapple the impact of high volatilities, FDs can enable investors to balance the risk in their portfolio, so the overall yield is high.

With the ongoing general elections, market experts predict that the in the market will increase that would make other forms of investments riskier, hence it is wiser to invest in Fixed Deposit. You may have varying long term and short-term financial goals, but prudent asset allocation is mandatory to ensure that you safeguard a significant part of your saving capital.

Fixed Deposit comes to rescue by offering guaranteed returns at such a time when global markets are becoming more volatile, making other investment options even riskier.

Here are some of the benefits of investing in FD, so your returns are unaffected by market fluctuations:

* Fixed deposit enables you to earn a higher rate of interest on your surplus with guaranteed returns.

* Choose suitable interest payout frequency according to your requirements - periodic payouts or wealth creation in the long term.

* Flexible terms for liquidation that allows you to access funds immediately.

Reports suggest that in 2019, FDs are continuing to do well, with interest rates going up, with most banks and NBFCs offering upwards of 7 per cent even for a 1-year deposit. For senior citizens, interest rates offered are usually is higher.

While FD is issued by both banks and NBFCs, it is best to invest in Bajaj Fixed Deposit, where you can get returns up to 8.95 per cent. With the highest credibility ratings by CRISIL and ICRA, Bajaj Fixed Deposit is one of the safest investment avenues, which enables investors to maximise your gains with minimum risk. You can also choose your tenor and your periodic pay-out frequency.

Get one of the highest returns on your investment, with Bajaj Fixed Deposit and grow your savings easily.

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)