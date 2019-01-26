Republic Day: Bene Israeli tribe hoists Indian flag

As celebrates its 70th Republic Day, the Israeli community on Saturday hoisted the Indian at its here.

Speaking to ANI, from the Israeli community said, "Our ancestors have been in for years and hence we are an Indian. We are never scared of our own brothers and sisters in We feel proud celebrating these days at our holy place."

The was hoisted at the Succath Shelemo

The tradition of hoisting the was started at Pune's after 1971 when the law was made to allow hoisting of the Indian flag on non-government buildings.

The flag is hoisted every year on as well as on There are about 300 Jewish people living in Pune from different tribes in which the population of the Indian origin Jews or Bene- is very less.

Israel's to India also extended his greeting and best wishes to India on the occasion of its 70th

"Wishing all our friends in India Happy from everyone in Israel," Molka said on twitter.

He also shared a video message on the social networking site, "Namaste, on the behalf of and people of I want to wish all our friend in India a very happy Republic Day. (Hail India).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)