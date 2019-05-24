Results disappointing, consider myself at fault: UP Congress chief Raj Babbar

of the committee, Raj Babbar, termed his party's performance in the state "disappointing" and said that he finds himself at fault for the debacle.

Congress, despite extensive campaigning by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, was decimated to a single seat in Uttar Pradesh- Sonia Gandhi's Raebareli seat.

In a Hindi tweet, Babbar not only congratulated the winners of the election but also took responsibility of the Congress' performance.

"Congratulations to the winners who won people's trust. The results are disappointing for . I consider myself at fault for not being able to carry out my responsibilities in the right manner. I will put forth my point with the party leadership," the wrote on the micro-blogging website, in a way hinting that he may tender resignation.

Babbar was contesting from parliamentary constituency, which he lost to of by a significant margin of 2.7 lakh votes.

The party had pinned hopes on - the most politically significant state of the country- to better their tally. However, despite being in-charge of Congress' fortunes in the eastern part of the state, the party faced a complete wash-out.

lost Amethi to BJP's who he defeated in the 2014 Rahul represented the seat since 2004 and his defeat became one of the biggest highlights of the polls as the parliamentary constituency was till now considered a Nehru-

Overall, the won 52 seats, while the is far ahead with a victory on 302 seats and leading on one another - way ahead of the half-way mark of 272.

