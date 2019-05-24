West Bengal: TMC survives BJP wave, wins 22 seats

The ruling TMC has won 22 out of 42 constituencies in West Bengal, after surviving a massive scare from the BJP, which made deep inroads into the state.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party had won 34 parliamentary seats in the state in the 2014

BJP made huge strides in by garnering 18 seats, 16 more than it had won in the 2014 polls, thereby breaching the once Left-ruled bastion and now the

Congress, on the other hand, managed to win just two seats while Left parties drew a blank.

From BJP, the winners were -- (Asansol), Arjun Singh (Barrackpore), SS Ahluwalia (Burdwan-Durgapur), (Hooghly) and (Medinipur).

Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury defeated TMC's Apurba Sarkar by 80,696 votes.

Mamata Banerjee's nephew (TMC) retained his Diamond Harbour seat, defeating his BJP rival by 3,20,594 votes.

Other TMC candidates who won from their respective seats were Sougata Roy (Dum Dum), (Birbhum), (Bardhaman Purba), and (Kolkata North).

was the main focus in this year's as BJP and TMC workers clashed with each other. The electioneering too was rhetoric with both the parties launching personal attacks against each other.

The had curtailed campaigning by a day ahead of the May 19 elections in nine constituencies in the state after violence marred Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata on May 14.

A bust of iconic social reformer Ishwar was vandalized at a college named after him.

went to polls in all seven phases from April 11 to May 19.

During the campaigning, Banerjee had repeatedly attacked Narendra Modi, calling him as "expiry babu" and "liar."

BJP had hit back at Banerjee, accusing her of "murdering" democracy in the state. The had dubbed the TMC supremo as "speed breaker Didi" for allegedly stalling development.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)