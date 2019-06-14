Congress CMs meet over dinner, discuss issues to be raised at Niti Aayog meet

A day before the Aayog meeting here, four ministers of Congress-ruled states met over dinner and discussed key issues that they will raise at the meet.

Minister hosted the dinner at his residence where Rajasthan Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh and were present. could not make it for the dinner.

The of the Congress-ruled states are expected to raise key farmers issues and also share the benefits of the loan waiver scheme implemented by them at the Aayog meeting, sources said.

Apart from the issues the will raise at the meeting, the sources said at the dinner the leaders also discussed the situation arising out of the Lok Sabha poll Rahul Gandhi's offer to resign.

will Saturday the fifth meeting of the Aayog's Governing Council which will focus on issues like the drought situation, farm distress, rain water harvesting and preparedness for Kharif crops.

The five-point agenda for the meeting also includes aspirational districts programme, transforming agriculture and security related issues with special focus on left wing extremism (LWE) districts, an official statement said.

The meeting, to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be attended by chief ministers, governors of Union Territories, several Union ministers and senior government officials.

This will be the first governing council meeting under the new

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)