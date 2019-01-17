Rishabh Pant shares his happiness

Rishabh Pant, who became the first Indian wicketkeeper-batsman to score a Test century in Australia, shared his happiness on Thursday.

The 21-year-old took to share a picture with a special friend and captioned it, "I just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy."

The girl in the picture is Isha Negi, who is an as per her bio.

Sharing the same picture, Isha captioned the post, "My man, my soulmate, my best friend, the love of my life. @rishabpant."

On the Australian soil, ended the five-Test series as the second-highest run-scorer after Cheteshwar Pujara, notching 350 runs in seven innings. While behind the stumps, he broke the record for most catches (20) by an Indian wicket-keeper in a Test series.

Pant, who made his Test debut against England last year, has cemented his place in the Test squad. In nine Tests, he has blazed two centuries each in England and Australia, amassed 696 runs with an impressive average of 49.7 and a healthy strike rate.

