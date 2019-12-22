Pakistan team should strive to get better than Kohli's side: Shoaib Akhtar

Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar on Sunday advised Pakistan's cricket team to follow Virat Kohli's style of leading the side and should look to create a roadmap to get better than the Indian side.

"I have seen India's team evolve. Pakistan had a forte of playing aggressive cricket, we did not use to be timid. We used to be aggressive and be up for the fight. Let's compare our skipper to India's skipper," Akhtar said on his Youtube channel.

"Both Mishabh and Azhar should come up with ways to make Pakistan's team better. The roadmap should be to get better than Virat Kohli's side," he added.

Akhtar also said that Pakistan used to be a force to be reckoned with when Imran Khan was the captain of the side. He went on to laud Kohli for inculcating a fitness freak attitude to his players.

" is a fitness freak and his team completely looks up to him. If the captain is agile and sets such standards, the side will obviously follow. I believe this thing used to be there in our side when Imran Khan was the captain. He used to run ten laps around, and the team followed him," Akhtar said.

"Imran Khan was not a tactical captain, but he knew how to gather match-winners. Now India is doing the same, see Kohli's attitude. India has strict rules to ensure players' conduct both on and off the field," he added.

Pakistan is currently playing against Sri Lanka in the second Test of the two-match series and the hosts are in a dominant position to win the series.

Top four batsmen of Pakistan-- Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, and Babar Azam all went to register centuries for the side and as a result, Pakistan became only the second team whose top four batters scored centuries in a single inning.

"Pakistan needs to be fearless. In this team, you have to inculcate brotherhood, players need to look after their fitness. Pakistan is currently playing well against Sri Lanka. We need to replicate these performances," Akhtar said.

"We need to play good and fearless cricket. Our players need to be aware of the situation of the game. Pakistan needs to promote talent, especially in batting. You should not worry about the age of a player," he added.