Perth Test Day 2: New Zealand tottering at 109/5 after Starc scalps 4

New Zealand were at 109 for the loss of five wickets at stumps on day two of the first Test against Australia.

Mitchell Starc's fiery spell left Kiwis dumbfounded in their first innings as he picked four wickets out of five. The visitors are still trailing by 307 runs.

New Zealand had a poor start as they lost both the openers Jeet Raval (1) and Tom Latham (0) cheaply.

Skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor stitched a 76-run partnership for the third wicket to provide some stability to the scoreboard.

Williamson after playing a knock of 34 runs was caught by Steve Smith at the second slip off Starc, reducing Kiwis to 77/3.

Henry Nicholls (7) and Neil Wagner (0) failed to mark their presence on the scoreboard and were sent back to the pavilion by Starc.

Taylor and wicket-keeper batsman BJ Watling are unbeaten at 66 and 0 runs respectively.

Earlier, Australia were bowled out on 416 runs as Marnus Labuschagne played a knock of 143 runs. Travis Head and Tim Paine also played a knock of 56 and 39 runs, respectively.

For New Zealand, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner scalped four wickets each.