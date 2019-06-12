'Rocketman' banned in Samoa for depictions of homosexuality

The Pacific nation of has banned John's biopic 'Rocketman' over its depiction of homosexuality.

The has banned the widely acclaimed Taron Egerton starrer film from screening in the island country, reported Weekly.

Breaking the news on Facebook, the wrote, "Unfortunately due to censoring issues we have had to cancel "

The film follows John's journey starting from a young piano prodigy named Reginald Dwight, to a rockstar struggling with addiction who finally finds his way to sobriety. The biopic is directed by and is produced by and his husband

According to Samoa's principal censor Leiataua Niuapu Faaui, the film clashes with the country's culture and its Christian beliefs.

"(The film is) not good for public viewing and violates laws against same-sex marriage," Faaui asserted.

Reportedly, the film features multiple instances of intimate same-sex acts, including a kiss between a young and an American In addition to this, the biopic also features an explicit sex scene involving and his former Reid, played by

Earlier this week, the makers of 'Rocketman' and John blasted the Russian distributor of the film for removing same-sex intimate scenes from the musical biopic.

The film, which is a musical rendition of the iconic singer's breakthrough years, is scheduled to release on May 31.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)