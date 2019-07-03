Rohit Sharma is from different planet: KL Rahul

After India opener, Rohit Sharma smashed another century in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Tuesday against Bangladesh, his opening partner KL Rahul said that the 32-year old is from a 'different planet'.

"He is just different class, he is from a different planet all together when he gets going. He made it look really easy today but the wicket was not that easy. He is in good form but still to keep putting up those performances is special, that is what is excepted out of him and he is delivering every time," Rahul told reporters here on Tuesday.

This was Sharma's fourth century in the tournament and with the help of his 104-run inning, India managed to thrash Bangladesh by 28 runs and consequently, secured their semi-finals spot.

Rahul is elated that India is getting closer to lift the trophy and said: "We are two steps closer to winning the trophy and it has been a dream of everybody and we have worked for this for the last four years. It will be great but we have to take one game at a time and now we have this winning momentum going on. We want this to keep going and keep playing the best cricket as we can."

India fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar is also happy with the team's performance and is focusing on the upcoming games. "It feels great and it is good that we have few days and we will plan accordingly," Sridhar said.

India will compete against Sri Lanka on July 6.

