Kohli meets 87-year-old 'most passionate' fan; takes her blessings

India skipper Virat Kohli could not resist himself from meeting Charulata Patel, an 87-year-old Indian fan, and called her one of the most passionate and dedicated fans he has ever seen.

The 87-year old caught everyone's eyes when she was seen ardently cheering for the Indian team when the team was batting against Bangladesh during their World Cup on Tuesday.

Kohli met Patel after the match and shared a picture with the fan on his Twitter.

"Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She's 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I've ever seen. Age is just a number, the passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one," Kohli tweeted.

India went on to win the match as they defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs.

With the victory, India have sealed their semi-final spot as they have now 13 points and consolidated their second position on the points table.

India will now compete against Sri Lanka on July 6.

